Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Miami Dolphins with fractured ribs; Jacoby Brissett to start vs Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to fractured ribs, head coach Brian Flores announced. Flores is now saying Tagovailoa is week-to-week with a fracture after previously describing him as day-to-day with only bruised ribs. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders on Sunday in a tough matchup and it should be considered a downgrade for the Dolphins offense as a whole. He completed 24-of-40 passes for 169 yards and an interception in relief in Week 2.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO