CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Miami Dolphins with fractured ribs; Jacoby Brissett to start vs Las Vegas Raiders

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's Week Three clash with the unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores confirmed Wednesday. Tests confirmed that Tagovailoa sustained fractured ribs during last weekend's shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills, which the 2020 first-round pick exited after just eight snaps having been on the receiving end of a thumping hit from defensive end AJ Epenesa.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Source: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa avoids serious rib injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has avoided a serious rib injury, a source confirmed to ESPN. Follow-up X-rays were negative on Tagovailoa's ribs, and the second-year quarterback's availability for Week 3 and beyond will be determined based on his pain tolerance, the source said. Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expected...
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
NFL
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) ruled out for Dolphins versus Raiders in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to fractured ribs, head coach Brian Flores announced. Flores is now saying Tagovailoa is week-to-week with a fracture after previously describing him as day-to-day with only bruised ribs. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders on Sunday in a tough matchup and it should be considered a downgrade for the Dolphins offense as a whole. He completed 24-of-40 passes for 169 yards and an interception in relief in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
numberfire.com

Update: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa dealing with bruised ribs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with bruised ribs, Tom Pelissero reports. The good news is that Tagovailoa's initial X-rays came back negative, meaning the second-year quarterback appears to have avoided any broken bones. He's set to have MRI's done tomorrow to determine the severity of his injury. His day is almost guaranteed to be over.
NFL
Click10.com

Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday with broken ribs, Dolphins coach Flores says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Las Vegas, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. Further testing done on the quarterback revealed the fracture. “This is a tough kid,” Flores said. “He wants to play.”. The Dolphins (1-1) will hold...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING NEWS: Tua OUT vs Raiders; Has Fractured Ribs

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores announced during his Wednesday Media session that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play this Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins at quarterback. Timetable for a return from fractured ribs is generally 3-6 weeks. Although each situation is different and unique. There is a chance Tua is placed on IR at some point this week meaning he has to miss at minimum 3 games.
NFL
WPBF News 25

Dolphins coach rules Tua out of Sunday's game due to fractured ribs

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Floresannounced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday's game with fractured ribs. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN. Flores said Tagovailoa is considered week-to-week with his injury. Tagovailoa was carted off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Sky Sports Nfl#Nfl Network#Twitter
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Watch Wentz throw the dumbest INT you'll ever see

Carson Wentz went from franchise cornerstone to 'baffling QB who just makes insanely bad decisions' overnight last season, and even though he wiggled his way out of Philadelphia it seems he's still making boneheaded plays in Indy. Wentz and the Colts were in the red zone in the second quarter...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy