Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Miami Dolphins with fractured ribs; Jacoby Brissett to start vs Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's Week Three clash with the unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores confirmed Wednesday. Tests confirmed that Tagovailoa sustained fractured ribs during last weekend's shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills, which the 2020 first-round pick exited after just eight snaps having been on the receiving end of a thumping hit from defensive end AJ Epenesa.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0