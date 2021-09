HAVEN, Wis. – To Graeme McDowell, the difference between the team chemistry of Europe and America can best be summarized in the team room. “The American side has a couple of ping-pong tables and they love to play that at night and that’s how they do it. In the European team room, we just have a bar,” McDowell said. “People always laugh and think I’m joking but there were several years where that was the truth. We just hung out and had a drink and intimate conversation and jokes and having fun and messing around and creating the vibe and the culture that way.”

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO