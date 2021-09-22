CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProfitSword and Duetto partner for revenue and performance forecasting accuracy

By Hotel Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfitSword, a developer of business intelligence and data integration software, has revealed the integration of its BI platform with Duetto, a provider of advanced revenue management technology for the hospitality industry. Properties of any size and market segment type can now take advantage of this integration that eliminates the time-consuming...

