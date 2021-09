LMU men’s cross country took part in the Biola Invitational on Sept. 10 in Fullerton, Calif. The select squad included just four of the runners from the team in the invitational: freshmen Daniel Vaca, William Luders and Bennett Woolsey, and sophomore Yonathan Amare. Vaca led the Lions in the meet, finishing the 8k run with a 26:40.4 time, a career best. Woolsey followed with a time of 27:11.2, Luders with a 27:50.6 and Amare finished it off with a time of 29:01.8, a career best time for him as well. The men’s team has a break next weekend, but the women’s cross country team will meet next weekend at the Riverside Invitational on Sept. 18.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO