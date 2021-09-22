CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Gets Grant For New Roof

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
A $500K reward from Save America’s Treasures Grants Program will keep the cars nice and dry.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will get funds to repair their rood thanks to the Save America’s Treasures Grants Program, a grant program dedicated to preserve historically significant collections in America.

It was way back in 1974 when the roof was last replaced, and the staff can’t keep up with the more than 80 buckets in service to capture leaks throughout the 3rd floor of the building.

“We’ve had every roofer you can think of come out here. It is beyond serviceable life. It can no longer be patched,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ljvm_0c4auhTr00

The museum’s staff has even had to arrange cars and artifacts to dodge the leaks. Leaking water is also damaging the building itself, so it’s time for the upgrade.

“This federal grant is incredibly huge news, since it is so large, sites must be National Historic Landmarks, and successful funding of the grant is typically 20% awarded out of all applications,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum.

The grant is being matched with private donations to add up to $1.1 million, the estimated cost of the repairs. The 12,000 sq-ft roof will be accompanied by new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

These issues will be handled starting March and have a complete date goal of September 2022. Exhibits will be moved around during the repairs, but the museum plans on staying open.

Source: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

