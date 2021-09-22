How to Make Nut & Seed Butters

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A smear of homemade apple butter is an easy, delicious way to give plain toast a flavor of fall. If you're prone to buying a jar every season, we're here to show you how to make apple butter in your own kitchen. Not only is homemade apple butter super tasty, but it is also super easy to make. Grab a few extra pounds of apples on your next trip to the orchard or farmers market because once you start making apple butter from scratch, you'll want to put it on everything. We've also included tips for making batches of slow cooker apple butter as well as canning apple butter to gift to a friend (or stock up for later).

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO