S.F.’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater reopens following $1.45M makeover

By Daniel Montes, Bay City News
 4 days ago
San Francisco city officials recently cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, located at John McLaren Park in the city’s Portola District. The amphitheater’s reopening this past Saturday comes after $1.45 million worth of renovations have been completed, including an expanded area for food trucks and portable toilets, as well as new benches, bike racks and handrails among other improvements.

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

