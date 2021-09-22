S.F.’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater reopens following $1.45M makeover
San Francisco city officials recently cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, located at John McLaren Park in the city’s Portola District. The amphitheater’s reopening this past Saturday comes after $1.45 million worth of renovations have been completed, including an expanded area for food trucks and portable toilets, as well as new benches, bike racks and handrails among other improvements.localnewsmatters.org
