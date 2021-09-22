CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state rule lets parents decide whether to quarantine kids after COVID-19 exposure

By Jim Saunders
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Pointing to a need to "minimize the amount of time students are removed from in-person learning," the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday issued a revised rule that gives parents more authority to decide whether children go to school after being exposed to people who have COVID-19. The emergency rule also continues to require that parents be able to opt students out of school-mask requirements but includes a change that takes aim at some school districts that only allow opt-outs for documented medical reasons. That change says opting out of mask requirements is "at the parent or legal guardian’s sole discretion."

