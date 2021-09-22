A Surprising Eastern Conference Contender Has Five Players in ESPN’s Top 100 With Their Best Player Still to Come

Every year, ESPN releases a ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA. And more often than not, the title contenders are well-represented. Heading into last season, the Milwaukee Bucks had four players within the top-100, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo at number three. The year before, the Los Angeles Lakers had two of the league’s top-five players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But in the first half of the 2021 rankings, there’s a surprising team that already has five players on the list, as well as a star who hasn’t even been mentioned yet.