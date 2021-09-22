CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Surprising Eastern Conference Contender Has Five Players in ESPN’s Top 100 With Their Best Player Still to Come

By Tim van Straten
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Every year, ESPN releases a ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA. And more often than not, the title contenders are well-represented. Heading into last season, the Milwaukee Bucks had four players within the top-100, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo at number three. The year before, the Los Angeles Lakers had two of the league’s top-five players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But in the first half of the 2021 rankings, there’s a surprising team that already has five players on the list, as well as a star who hasn’t even been mentioned yet.

www.sportscasting.com

Related
Boston

ESPN predicts Celtics will finish sixth in Eastern Conference

The Celtics are expected to finish above the Knicks but below the Hawks. How will the Celtics stack up in the standings this season? ESPN has middle-of-the-road expectations. In their latest predictions, the network picked the Celtics sixth in a revamped Eastern Conference that features at least two genuine contenders and several teams on their heels. The Celtics — at 45-37 — slotted in behind the No. 5 Hawks but ahead of the No. 7 Knicks. The Nets, Bucks, 76ers and Heat filled out the rest of the top five, respectively.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

SI ranks five Hawks players in preseason top 100 list

It is that time of the year, when media outlets begin to release their top-100 NBA player lists ahead of a new season. In Sports Illustrated’s Top 100, the Atlanta Hawks had five players featured ahead of the 2021-22 season. SI also released a ‘snub’ list, and Kevin Huerter made that cut, but not the Top 100.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks land six players in ESPN top 100

The 2021-22 NBA season is now less than a month away, so it’s that time of the year where ESPN and other national outlets dole out their respective top-100 lists of players. ESPN has released nearly all of their top 100, which includes six Atlanta Hawks players. Let’s take a look at which Hawks cracked the top 100.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
