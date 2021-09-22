Trading Post for September 22, 2021
The holidays is approaching and if you want to save $$$$ on buying for the children then you need to come see what all I have, new stuff games, puzzles, arts and crafts, toys, too much to mention just need to call and make arrangement to come see what I have and I promise you will save a bundle, you can pick what you want box it up and if I need to hold it for you I can and if you need to make a layaway we can. Everything is at a reasonable prices it worth coming out. call 903.440.5523 or text me for more information.www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0