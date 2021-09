Fast food restaurant Arby’s is putting out the call to college football players who want to make a little money on the side. Arby’s has come up with a very interesting marketing campaign called “Arby RB’s” — get it? It is alright if you don’t — that is why Outsider is here to explain it to you. In the world of college football, “RB” is short for “Running Back,” one of the primary positions on offense. Arby’s is now recruiting NCAA running backs to be a part of their latest marketing ploy. They even already have a few top playmakers signed up.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO