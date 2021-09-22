CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Device That Starts Rebuilding Collagen in One Week

By Ama Kwarteng
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first heard about Sofwave, it almost sounded too good to be true. The new non-invasive device uses high-intensity ultrasound wave technology to boost your collagen production which improves the look of wrinkles and fine lines, while also tightening your skin in 45 minutes. Yes—only 45 minutes. After learning about the device and this technology, my interest was immediately piqued and I had so many questions: how exactly does it work? Is it painful? How long does it take to see results? To help answer these questions, and more, I reached out to several dermatologists to break it all down.

