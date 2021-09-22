'Solar for All' in Branford Registration Period Ends Oct. 31
In June 2021, the Town of Branford announced participation in the Solar for All initiative. The Solar for All program provides an opportunity for residents to reduce their utility bills, produce their own energy and help make a cleaner environment. The Solar for All program is a nationally recognized program, financed through a public-private partnership between the Connecticut Green Bank and PosiGen, enabling them to offer homeowners affordable rooftop solar and energy efficient upgrades.www.zip06.com
