Detroit, MI

Art: DIA’s 9th annual Día de Muertos exhibit opens Saturday

By Nicole Robertson
Macomb Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine ofrendas created by local artists and three additional altars by Detroit Institute of Arts staff and the exhibitions’ community partners will be on view in “Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos,” the annual exhibit honoring El Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, which celebrates the lives and memories of lost loved ones. The display opens Saturday, Sept. 25, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 7. Visit dia.org. … Also this weekend, “Reconnect,” a members-only exhibit and sale opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Huron Valley Council for the Arts, 205 W. Livingston Road, Highland Township. Pianist Jenny Ginther will perform at the opening. “Reconnect” runs through Nov. 5. Visit huronvalleyarts.org or call 248-889-8660.

