Meghan Trainor is opening up about her experience with panic disorder, sharing that she had her first panic attack on live television. "I was announcing the [Grammy] nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying,'" the singer told People about her appearance on CBS This Morning in Dec. 2016. "As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO