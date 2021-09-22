CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The best adults electric scooters for city commuters in 2021

By Sponsored News
signalscv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo recap, the modern-day urban environment is not friendly to cars with average American work commute times to be half an hour and commute distance to be 12 miles. Since workdays start at about the same time and so everyone is leaving to go to work, the problem is obvious. Traffic jams and rush hours. Scooters come to mind as an obvious solution since they are compact and can just swift through traffic. The inclination of younger people to find greener transport and to live in smaller houses is also a problem greatly solved by electric scooters.

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This electric scooter folds down to half the size of a conventional kick scooter for easy city transportation!

Smacircle is a redesign of the electric kick scooter that folds down to half the size of a traditional kick scooter for easy transport and seamless maneuverability. Getting around crowded cities always feels harder than it should be. Even if you live in a driving city like Los Angeles, finding parking is near impossible and then there’s the walk from your parking space to your destination. In New York City, you always have to add in the time it takes to actually walk to and from the subway station. In walking cities, the sidewalks just get too packed. Introducing a new way of getting around the city, designer Rice Mak conceptualized Smacircle, an electric scooter that folds down to half the size of a traditional scooter so you’ll always have a ride as you make your way through the city.
BICYCLES
royalpurplenews.com

Bird electric scooters ride into whitewater

It’s not every day where something new and exciting finds itself riding into Whitewater. Yet, that day did recently come around and brought with it electric scooters! The city of Whitewater partnered up with electric scooter company Bird for a one-year pilot-program contract at no cost to the city. These zipping two-wheeled vehicles reach speeds of up to 15 mph and have a weight capacity of 220 pounds. Within their first few weeks of being introduced to the city you could see a number of students at the University of Whitewater hitching a ride, along with other members of the community making their way to various parts of the city. Bird have been popping up all over the country, most famously in places like L.A and Chicago. Now they are heading our way to smaller populations such as Whitewater to offer the city a new way of transportation.
WHITEWATER, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

What’s the deal with those electric scooter parking corrals?

Have you noticed a bunch of painted parking corrals for those wonderful/infernal electric scooters popping up on streets and sidewalks throughout Milwaukee? Have you wondered to yourself, “What’s the deal with these seemingly new painted parking corrals for those wonderful/infernal electric scooters?” Well, wonder no longer. The Department of Public...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Traffic Jams#American#Lcd
TechRadar

Ola goes into hyperdrive on day one of its electric scooter sales

Homegrown electric vehicle startup Ola Electric has got a tremendous response for its maiden electric scooter. The company has stated that it has been able to sell over 86,000 scooters within 12 hours of the first sale day. This response is similar to what the company experienced when it opened the scooter for pre-booking for just Rs. 500, a couple of months back.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Missourian

City pumps brakes on midnight scooter rides

The time for moonlit midnight rides aboard a Lime scooter in Washington is over after the Washington City Council voted last week to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on the scooters. The curfew went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 8, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. Per the new curfew, Lime scooters will not be operational between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
WASHINGTON, MO
themanual.com

5 Best Commuter Bikes for Living City Life on Two Wheels

At first glance, commuter bikes are all about getting you from point A to point B. But choosing to commute by bike has so many benefits in addition to getting to your destination on your own two wheels. From getting healthier and saving money on public transit or gas to spending time outside and seeing your home town from a different angle, commuting by bike can brighten your day. Of course, you’ll need to choose the perfect bike and the best cycling gear for commuting before you can hit the road. The Manual has gathered a selection of bikes ranging in style and price that are all great options for commuters. New cyclists and pros alike will feel comfortable on the best commuter bikes of 2021.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Electric scooters not worth the cost, cause safety issues

Since their arrival in Omaha in 2019, electric scooters have quickly spread across the Cornhusker State almost as fast as a particular illness that I promised not to talk about in our latest podcast. A year later, in September 2020, dockless scooters began popping up in Lincoln, and this summer,...
LINCOLN, NE
Tom's Guide

Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus is an electric bike made for commuters

As more commuters look for alternative methods of getting around, electric bikes such as the new Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus, are sure to gain traction. The RadCity 5 Plus sports a somewhat sleeker design than its predecessor, the RadCity 4, as well as a slightly longer range — and a slightly higher price.
BICYCLES
crossroadstoday.com

Best Electric Cars For 2021

2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs. Long regarded as novelties with limited range and glacial recharging times, mass-market EVs have finally crossed the tipping point in the value and cost equation. Upstarts like Tesla were here early, but when everyone from Chevy to Ford, and Jaguar to Porsche, is fielding EVs, and there’s a proliferation of rapid charging networks to support them, it’s a burgeoning trend. The impressive performance numbers that humble their internal combustion counterparts are an added bonus. These are the best electrified cars and SUVs for 2021, listed in alphabetical order.
CARS
columbusunderground.com

City Now Restricting Scooter Use in the Short North

A new policy that went into effect yesterday afternoon will restrict the use of scooters in the Short North. Users will not be able to park or ride the rentable devices along North High Street between Goodale Street and Fifth Avenue. The city’s Department of Public Service, which handles the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Electric scooters banned from Short North High Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The city of Columbus has banned the use of electric scooters on High St. in the Short North Arts District between 5th Ave. and Goodale St. to increase safety and curb crime in the area. The ban from the Department of Public Safety took effect at 5...
COLUMBUS, OH
motorbikewriter.com

2022 Super Soco CT-3 Electric Maxi-Scooter Unveiled

Earlier this week, Chinese EV manufacturer, Super Soco unveiled its new CT-3 maxi-scooter, at the 19th annual China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. Super Soco has a diverse portfolio from scooters to entry-level motorcycles, and the addition of a maxi-scooter further strengthens its line-up. The CT-3 features a prominent fascia with...
CARS
MySanAntonio

They launch an electric scooter that plays music and avoids obstacles

"The smartest scooter in the world" is made mostly of a material known as long carbon fiber, which makes it lighter, with a total weight of 14.5 kilograms. The skateboard has alarm systems with motion detector, camera-based driver assistance, interchangeable batteries. Also, know the difference between people, stop signs, cars, and inanimate objects.
BICYCLES
News-Herald

News Briefs: Fremont to add electric scooters

The City of Fremont is partnering with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to bring e-scooters to the city. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city. Mayor Danny Sanchez stated, “We are happy...
FREMONT, OH
dornob.com

Mini Electric Scooter Folds Down to a Third of Its Size for Extreme Mobility

For those who want easy access to fast transportation everywhere they go, a Chinese designer has conceptualized a mini electric scooter that can fold down to a third of its size for ultimate portability. Likely taking cues from Smacircle, a company that produced a popular electric folding bike, industrial designer...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...
BICYCLES
92.9 The Bull

City Work At Busy Intersection Could Slow Commute

Yakima City crews will be busy this week and next with street projects that could slow you down. The projects happen at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The first project starts Thursday, September 16th, the City of Yakima Streets Division will lower manholes and water valves at the intersection. It's a long day of work that limits traffic to one lane in each direction. The project work hours are set for 6:00AM to 4:00PM.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy