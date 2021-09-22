The best adults electric scooters for city commuters in 2021

It’s not every day where something new and exciting finds itself riding into Whitewater. Yet, that day did recently come around and brought with it electric scooters! The city of Whitewater partnered up with electric scooter company Bird for a one-year pilot-program contract at no cost to the city. These zipping two-wheeled vehicles reach speeds of up to 15 mph and have a weight capacity of 220 pounds. Within their first few weeks of being introduced to the city you could see a number of students at the University of Whitewater hitching a ride, along with other members of the community making their way to various parts of the city. Bird have been popping up all over the country, most famously in places like L.A and Chicago. Now they are heading our way to smaller populations such as Whitewater to offer the city a new way of transportation.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO