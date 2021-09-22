CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger acknowledges pain, but says 'we have a lot of time to get ready to go'

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XDhf_0c4as47d00

For nearly 10 minutes Wednesday morning, Ben Roethlisberger spoke with reporters on topics ranging from his painful left pectoral muscle to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ no-huddle offense (apparently a shell of its former identity) to offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Of course, the question that matters most is whether Roethlisberger’s pec — on his non-throwing side — will allow him to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

“I’m going to do everything I can (to play),” he said while standing up straight in no apparent pain. “Today’s only Wednesday, so we have a lot of time to get ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMqRj_0c4as47d00

He explained he feels the pain “typically, when I reach for something outside of the framework of my body. Or try to push up off the ground or something like that.”

Given those descriptions, most of the pain must subside for Roethlisberger to be at his best against the Bengals.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger “took too many hits” in the Raiders game. But pressure from the Raiders’ pass rush was not an unexpected development.

“We knew going in they had a good rush that was going to be high-motor guys who were going to get after it,” Roethlisberger said. “You have to prepare for that.”

He said improving in all aspects of the game — not only protecting him — only will happen in the scope of a team effort.

“I tell the guys, no one has to be great. If we’re all good, then collectively we can be great. It takes, literally, all 11 guys to make it work. If one guy’s a little off here or there, it can affect the whole thing.”

Only wide receiver Diontae Johnson has more than 100 receiving yards over the first two games, but Roethlisberger said the team has plenty of playmakers. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is one he would like to see get more looks.

“At some point in that game, third quarter or something, I went to coach and said, ‘Hey, we need to get Pat involved.’ Over the ball, some of that shorter area stuff.

“Truthfully, we have a lot of what I think are really good weapons on the outside, from receivers to tight ends to running backs. I don’t think we’ve really gotten anybody loose yet that has had good games. There are a lot of reasons for that, and I’ll take the blame mostly because I’m the one who has to get them the ball.”

When he was asked what details his offensive linemen might need to fix, he said, “I’m not a lineman, so I don’t know how to answer that question, sorry.”

Roethlisberger also clarified his remark after Sunday’s game that the Steelers do not have a no-huddle offense.

“We don’t have it,” he said, “in the sense of what we’ve had in years past, where we’ve got this whole menu of plays that I can go to and call.

“You always have a no-huddle in the sense that you have a two-minute offense, and you’re not huddling in the two-minute offense. In that sense, we have 10-12 plays where in the past, we’ve had 50-100 plays.

“It’s different the way we run it. It depends on how you technically define a no-huddle offense.”

When he was asked to compare Canada with the four previous offensive coordinators he has worked with since 2004, he declined to make a comparison.

“I don’t like to compare guys, just like I won’t compare players that we’ve had that are different. That’s not fair to anybody,” he said.

“But I enjoy working with Matt. He works really hard. He’s very passionate. He has a fire for this game in wanting to win. When you add those things up, it makes for a good coach and someone you want to play for.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Raiders at Steelers time, odds, prediction, TV, streaming: How to watch Ben Roethlisberger vs. Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders travel east this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what is sure to be an intriguing AFC showdown. The Raiders are on a short week, as they pulled off an emotional 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football." The Steelers recorded an upset win of their own in Week 1, rallying from 10-0 at halftime to defeat the Buffalo Bills, 23-16.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could reach a historic milestone vs. Raiders

At this point in his career, it seems as if Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is now regularly reaching historic milestones on a season-by-season basis. For one, Roethlisberger was not at his usual best during the Steelers’ Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills, as he recorded under 200 passing yards and posted a passer rating of 83.9.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Raiders
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger: We Preach To Chase Claypool That ‘He Should Be Unstoppable’

For the debut of a new offense with a lot of turnover along the offensive line and the skill positions, as well as on the coaching staff, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive debut on Sunday against a good Buffalo Bills defense, on the road, could have certainly gone worse. While they were forced to punt on every drive in the first half, and they stalled in the red zone a couple of times in the second, they did score on every meaningful possession following halftime as they began to find a rhythm.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Roethlisberger reveling in 'important' win as Steelers turn to Week 2

Even though the season-opening victory in Buffalo could have a big impact on the six rookie starters making their NFL debut, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it probably meant a lot more to the Steelers’ veteran players. The Steelers scored all 23 of their points in the second half while holding...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers-Raiders matchup preview: Ben Roethlisberger vs. DE Maxx Crosby

Ben Roethlisberger has done his homework on the AFC defensive player of the week. That would be Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who in Monday night’s win against the Ravens joined T.J. Watt as the only AFC players to record five quarterback hits in Week 1. “Nothing surprises me, because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dealing with troublesome pec injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his ability to prepare for the Steelers’ Week 3 meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team must “be ready to be adjustable”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers O-Line Vows Not Helping Ben Roethlisberger Up Won't Happen Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has plenty of eyes on them following the team's 26-17 loss in Week 2. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times, including two sacks, and on top of the poor performance, the offensive line was caught not helping their passer up after knock downs. "It...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

‘We’re Ready To Go’: Steelers Fans Thrilled At The Chance To Tailgate, Watch Home Game At Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the day of the Steelers’ first fully in-person home game since 2019, the fans were back at Heinz Field and ready to cheer on the black and gold in traditional fashion. KDKA heard from the fans who say they missed the game-day atmosphere. “You gotta enjoy yourself when the first time the steelers come back after COVID,” said Sean Coles from North Versailles. “I’m so excited, the atmosphere is going to be crazy,” said Olivia Elk of Pittsburgh. After a year-off of early mornings, friends, and tailgating, the Steelers faithful packed the North Shore ready to party long before kickoff. “It feels great,” said Ben Solich of Mars, Pennsylvania. “We had to dust off the old tailgate gear but everything is coming together. A little rusty but we’re ready to go.” Not everybody was headed inside the stadium for the game but said the atmosphere and nostalgia made them come.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Insider Offers New Update On QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the losing end of a shootout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But the Steelers may have lost more than just the game as Roethlisberger apparently got hurt. According to ESPN Steelers insider Brooke Pryor, Roethlisberger joined the Steelers’ injury list this...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Hilton Hoping To Get An Opportunity To Hit Tough Ben Roethlisberger On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field and that means we’ll get to see cornerback Mike Hilton for the first time in a different uniform. Hilton, who signed a four-year $24 million contract with the Bengals this past offseason as an unrestricted free agent, is expected to play in the slot on Sunday against the Steelers and that means he’ll likely be asked to blitz quarterback Ben Roethlisberger some throughout the contest.
NFL
The Spun

Wednesday Update On Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

As he prepares for this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a painful pectoral injury. The issue was enough to keep Roethlisberger from practicing today. He was one of five Steelers players who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s session. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and outside...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
959
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy