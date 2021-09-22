CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members' club Annabel's unveils a stunning display including FIVE enormous parrots and tropical decorations ahead of fundraising dinner for the Amazon rainforest

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It is one of the UK's most exclusive members' clubs with a waiting list numbering in the thousands.

So it is of little surprise Annabel's pulls out all the stops when it comes to decorating its Mayfair townhouse for a big event.

The members' club - which is frequented by celebrities, aristocrats and royalty - has installed a huge tropical decoration, featuring parrots and jungle greenery, in front of its elegant Berkeley Square façade.

It comes ahead of it's annual Annabel's for The Amazon charity event, which takes place on 30 September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3pdX_0c4arlpi00
Annabel's has installed a huge tropical decoration, featuring parrots and jungle greenery, in front of its elegant Berkeley Square façade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INY28_0c4arlpi00
It comes ahead of it's annual Annabel's for The Amazon charity event, which takes place on 30 September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhO5h_0c4arlpi00
Staff members have also donned matching colourful floral suits ahead of the event later this month 

The charity event, hosted by The Caring Family Foundation in partnership with One Tree Planted, aims to help save the Amazon rainforest and raise awareness of the deforestation crisis.

The dinner will be hosted to raise awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting the tropical rainforest and the indigenous people of the world’s rainforests in the their efforts to safeguard the area impacted by the recent wildfires.

As part of the event, the organisers have made a commitment to plant one million trees by March 2023, which equates to approximately 600 hectares of forest restored, or the equivalent to 4.2 Hyde Parks.

Caring owns the nation's most famous private members' club, Annabel's, as well as fashionable London restaurants including The Ivy, J Sheekey and the now defunct Le Caprice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOoS1_0c4arlpi00
The enormous green facade on the exterior of the building is covered with five huge tropical birds 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlW26_0c4arlpi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAhvM_0c4arlpi00

Caring started his career in clothing, before buying the Caprice Holdings group for £31.5million in 2005.

In 2018, he spent around £65million moving Annabel's– which was opened in 1963 by Mr Birley and named after his wife Lady Annabel Goldsmith – to a Grade I-listed townhouse two doors down on Berkeley Square.

Annabel's opened its doors at its new address of 46 Berkeley Square in 2018. The club occupies 26,000 sq ft and offers members space to work, dine and entertain.

The exclusive venue has witnessed the comings and goings of the creme de la creme of British society – with Princess Diana visiting for the hen night of Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Queen also visited for the 70th birthday of her friend the Countess of Airlie in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnWOI_0c4arlpi00
Annabel's opened its doors at its new address of 46 Berkeley Square in 2018. The club occupies 26,000 sq ft and offers members space to work, dine and entertain

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

