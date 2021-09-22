CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GM to name former NHTSA chief as global regulatory chief, sources say

By Reuters
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM will appoint David Strickland as vice president for global regulatory affairs, beginning Oct. 1, sources said. Strickland is currently staff director of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee and served as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) chief under President Barack Obama. General Motors is set to name a senior...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler chief Manley as CEO

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mike Jackson, who has been at the helm for over two decades. Manley, who currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis (STLA.MI),...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Boeing names new government operations chief

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) named a former senior Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Softbank (9434.T) executive as its head of government affairs as the company continues to deal with the fallout from two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Ziad Ojakli, who also served as an aide to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
David Strickland
CNBC

Elon Musk praises China, says Tesla will continue to expand investments there

Elon Musk reassured Tesla's commitment to China in a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference that's hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Musk said the automaker will continue to expand its investments in the country. It's the second time this month Musk was highly complimentary of the nation...
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House oversight panel seeks testimony from company conducting Arizona election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats on Friday requested that the company behind a months-long review of Arizona’s election results appear at a hearing next month, after officials from Cyber Ninjas refused to cooperate with document requests from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. Top Democrats on that panel, Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York and Jamie […] The post U.S. House oversight panel seeks testimony from company conducting Arizona election ‘audit’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Nhtsa#U S Senate#Reuters
CNBC

Treasury yields fall to start the week

On Monday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard is due to speak about the economic outlook at the 63rd National Association for Business Economics annual meeting at 12:50 p.m. ET. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Monday for $42 billion of 13-week bills, $42 billion of 26-week bills, $60 billion of 2-year notes and $61 billion of 5-year notes.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold firms as China Evergrande worries lift appeal

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,757.79 per ounce by 0127 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,757.30. Gold prices edged higher on Monday as persistent concerns over the fate of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande and its broader impact bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. Fundamentals. Spot gold...
ECONOMY
CNBC

China says it will clamp down on abortions for 'non-medical purposes'

China will reduce the number of abortions performed for "non-medical purposes," the country's cabinet said in new guidelines issued, that it said were aimed at improving women's reproductive health. The State Council said the new guidelines would aim to improve women's overall access to pre-pregnancy health care services. After years...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
CNBC

Nomura cuts China GDP forecast as power crunch drags down growth

"Markets now are so perplexed by the fallout of the property sector that they may ignore Beijing's unprecedented curbs on energy consumption and energy intensity," Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu said Friday. As a result, he expects China's GDP to grow by 7.7% this year, down from 8.2% previously...
ECONOMY
CNBC

UK could deploy army to deliver fuel as drivers panic buy gasoline

Britain could bring in the army to deliver gasoline after a weekend of panic buying left gas stations around the country without fuel. Long queues of cars were have been seen outside U.K. gas stations in recent days, as drivers attempted to fill their vehicles following media reports of an impending shortage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

The same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York The details of the resolution of the case against Meng Wanzhou were expected to be revealed at a court hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. It could conclude a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018.A spokesperson for Huawei declined to comment. Lawyers for Meng and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy