It's almost Commercial Real Estate Week in Wichita; here's how to celebrate
The Kansas chapter of CCIM works with the city to declare one week out of each year as Commercial Real Estate Week.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas chapter of CCIM works with the city to declare one week out of each year as Commercial Real Estate Week.www.bizjournals.com
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
Comments / 0