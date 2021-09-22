CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LVMH to Increase Youth Hires by 20 Percent to Counter Pandemic Impact

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9WMZ_0c4arTtW00
Chantal Gaemperle heads human resources at LVMH. Courtesy of LVMH/Christophe Beauregard

PARIS LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has pledged to hire 25,000 people under age 30 by the end of 2022 to help counter both youth unemployment, which has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a dearth of specialized workers in the luxury sector.

Chantal Gaemperle, group executive vice president, human resources and synergies, outlined the proposal at a press conference held at the luxury conglomerate’s headquarters in Paris on Wednesday, noting that it represented an increase of 20 percent in the company’s hiring intentions for that particular demographic.

“The pandemic has disproportionately hit minorities, and in particular young people, on the financial and psychological front, and in terms of employability,” she said.

The group plans to reinforce its “Craft the Future” action plan, aimed at young people, with a series of initiatives designed to highlight the 280 professions it has identified within its ranks. In France alone, it aims to bring on 5,000 interns or apprentices, and 2,500 employees on a permanent contract.

In a report earlier this year, French luxury goods trade association Comité Colbert said the industry was struggling to recruit, pointing in particular to a shortage of leather goods workers. It said LVMH invests up to 120 million euros a year in training programs, all professions combined.

The group’s latest initiative is “Inside LVMH,” a free online learning platform aimed at students from partner schools, interns, apprentices and young LVMH employees. Some 16,000 people signed up for its pilot program, with 3,000 obtaining a certificate after completing the training module. The top 400 will receive special mentoring.

Anne Laure Despeaux, employer branding director at LVMH, said the idea was to cast a wide net in a bid to identify potential candidates for its lesser-known vacancies.

“When you think of LVMH, you generally think of our beautiful houses and products, so people tend to see themselves in marketing and communications, but it’s important to note we also have open positions in production, supply chain, IT, even in human resources,” she said.

“There is no barrier to entering the platform and signing up for the certificate. Anyone can join, and then we evaluate their willingness to learn, to see it through, to delve into our universe. That’s crucial for our group, and for our diversity and inclusion efforts,” Despeaux added.

LVMH also plans to ramp up the intake at its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, which has trained some 1,400 people in France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan since it was founded in 2014. This year, 339 apprentices will join the program, run in partnership with leading schools, up from 150 in 2019.

LVMH hires 80 percent of the graduates, but is encountering the same issues as other luxury houses seeking to recruit specialized workers, in particular craftspeople. Gaemperle said the group was reaching out to students as young as 12 or 13 in the hopes of encouraging them to pursue jobs that are traditionally undervalued in France.

“The numbers are quite worrying because there is a shortage of talent in general on the market,” she said. “It’s incredible, because there are people looking for work, and we have enormous difficulties recruiting in sectors such as retail, hospitality and leather goods, so it’s a question of survival.”

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacists increasingly offered starting bonuses to counter workforce shortage

There has been a “notable” increase in the number of pharmacy sector jobs offering signing on bonuses, data from employment website ‘Indeed’ show. Figures published on 21 September 2021 by Indeed Hiring Lab — a team of economists that produces research on global labour market topics using Indeed’s proprietary data — show that the percentage of advertisements for pharmacy roles that mentioned a signing bonus rose from 0.1% to 1.9% between May 2021 and August 2021.
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Manufacturers group says pandemic caused impact on workforce

Mike Kallmeyer discussed labor participation in the state's manufacturing sector with Jamie Karl, Managing Director of Communications Services at the Ohio Manufacturers' Association. "Prior to the pandemic, Ohio had about 700,000 manufacturing jobs statewide and that's a big deal because Ohio is the country's third largest manufacturing state,” Karl said....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
etftrends.com

Yes, the Pandemic Is Having an Obvious Inflation Impact

For economists and investors, inflation remains a hot-button topic, and while the August increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was more modest than expected, some market observers believe that this reading is simply the latest sign that rising prices won’t be as transitory as previously hoped. As measured by...
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Economic impact of pandemic; secure a financial recovery plan

MILWAUKEE - Many Americans say the economic impact of the pandemic will make it harder for them to reach their long-term financial goals. Local financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joined the WakeUp team on Wednesday, Sept. 15 with a post-pandemic financial recovery plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
HRmagazine.co.uk

Pandemic increases opportunities for freelance specialists

With many businesses' staff operating remotely, and with flexible hours, organisations are able to tap into talent outside of their usual locations, building more international and diverse teams. Speaking to HR magazine, David Collings, professor of HRM and associate dean for research at Dublin City University, said: “There is no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Youth Unemployment#Paris#France#Increase Youth#Craft The Future#French
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Greater Clarity Needed on Impact of Production on Environment, Finnish Film Affair Panelists Say

Finnish film productions, which tend to be small-scale, have some of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe, panelists agreed at the Finnish Film Affair industry event on Friday. But production companies still need to do better – and not just those in Finland, said Anne Puolanne, environmental specialist at APFI, the Finnish producers association. “Finland is kind of the furthest [in limiting its environmental impact] at the moment but we have to aim for systematic change,” Puolanne said. Among productions filming in Finland at the moment is World War II action movie “Immortal,” from “Rare Exports” director Jalmari Helander (pictured). Experts from Finnish...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
morningbrew.com

Breaking down Amazon’s pandemic hiring spree

Retailer after retailer has gone on a hiring spree this year. But, is it just us, or does it feel like Amazon makes a new push every other week?. Last Tuesday, the e-comm giant said it will add 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, including delivery, across the US (at an average starting wage of $18/per hour). That’s in addition to hiring 40,000+ new corporate roles.
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

The impact of the pandemic on US e-commerce sales in 2021

In 2020, e-commerce sales in the US registered a significant growth compared to previous years. This growth was accelerated due to the pandemic. At the end of 2021 e-commerce sales in the US will also reach a significant number, according to the forecasts but it is said that this number will be lower than 2020. Data from eMarketer reveal that in 2021 e-commerce sales will make up 15.5% of the $5.856 trillion in total retail sales. E-commerce sales in the US during 2021 will reach $908.73 billion, according to eMarketer.
RETAIL
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Tariffs Plus Freight-Fee Fiasco ‘Wreaking Havoc on Supply Chains,’ AAFA Warns

Steve Lamar said China tariffs directly threaten the survival of thousands of businesses in the midst of unprecedented shipping disruption. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy