Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases:

9/16/2021: 11,475

9/17/2021: 9,923

9/18/2021: 8,645

9/19/2021: 6,297

9/20/2021: 6,904

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 8,130

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 61 COVID-positive patients, 52 of which are unvaccinated, 28 are in critical condition. One patient is a juvenile under the age of 17.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths and four new admissions as of Wednesday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 274 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 477 students were quarantined on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.