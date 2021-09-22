Fuel Buyers Summit: Taking the mystery out of fuel hedging

Some Shell petrol stations are reporting that they have run out of fuel.It comes after BP, Tesco and Esso have warned of a lack of fuel at a number of their forecourts as a result of the HGV driver shortage.Shell said it was seeing increased demand for fuel at some of its petrol stations as worries over fuel running out of stock sent motorists to the pumps en masse to fill up their tanks since yesterday.A spokesperson for the Anglo-Dutch oil group said: “We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO