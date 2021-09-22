CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Fuel Buyers Summit: Taking the mystery out of fuel hedging

By John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Fuel Buyers Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Fuel price hedging: not as complicated as you think. DETAILS: Fuel buyers tend to blank out when the topic turns to “hedging” fuel costs — but it’s really not that complicated. Elaine Levin, president of hedging strategies firm Powerhouse, explains why hedging is critical for anyone who buys bulk fuel — especially carriers.

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Why is the number of railcars in storage important?

Rail equipment manufacturers, suppliers and industry observers will talk about the number of railcars in storage being up or down. But why is that figure important?. Knowing how many railcars are in storage is significant because that figure helps observers understand network capacity in relation to the broader economy. Industry participants also look at the number of railcars in storage by railcar type to gauge expectations for where railcar lease rates are heading and the volume of orders that manufacturers will receive for newly built railcars.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

India attends UN summit, vows to double non-fossil fuel targets

India attends first energy meeting under the UN General Assembly. India announced the beginning of a Production Linked Incentive Scheme by 2025. India attended the first meeting in 40 years on energy under the UN General Assembly. The country announced that by 2025 they will be beginning a Production Linked Incentive Scheme to add 10 GW solar PV manufacturing capacit....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: The surging investment in renewable diesel

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renewable diesel is a perfect substitute for petroleum diesel, and it has a lot of government backing. DETAILS: There’s lots of investment going into renewable diesel, but an incentive to consume renewable diesel in California means...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Network disruption and why prices will stay higher

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Fuel Buyers Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of fuel prices and the instability of the nation’s fuel networks. DETAILS: A look at domestic supply and fuel prices headed into peak season. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Scott Berhang, director of FreightWaves Academy, and Patrick...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Hedging#Gas Prices#Freightwaves
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Why remote tank monitoring can rein in freight costs

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit. DETAILS: SkyBitz’s Ken Moore talks to FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill about how remote tank monitoring technology works and why it can help bring down the freight costs associated with fuel storage. SPEAKER: Moore is the vice president of...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Oil giant Shell sets sights on sustainable aviation fuel take-off

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell plans to start producing low-carbon jet fuel at scale by 2025, in an attempt to encourage the world’s airlines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Aviation, accounting for 3% of the world’s carbon emissions, is considered one of the toughest sectors to tackle due to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Solar is the jet fuel of the future

Regarding the Sept. 10 news article “Biden sets goal to make all jet fuel sustainable by 2050”:. Renewable biofuels, including “renewable jet fuel,” are not carbon dioxide-free. The importance of renewable biofuels is that they move a fuel source from mining to farming. The mining industry is generally unconcerned about its pollution and often gets breaks at the community’s expense. Expanding renewable fuels lessens drilling and processing costs, which may decrease fuel pollution slightly. This change is necessary but a minor step.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Talking about the higher diesel price and what’s driving it

Fuel is the second-largest expense at trucking companies, and FreightWaves has brought together a group of experts to talk about it on Sept. 22. The virtual FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit is set to begin at 9 a.m. A distinguished group of seven well-known thought leaders in the field will be interviewed by FreightWaves editorial team members to probe what is driving fuel markets today. The subject is particularly timely given that the retail price of diesel, as measured by the Department of Energy, is up almost $1 per gallon from this time last year.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Petrol shortage: Some Shell petrol stations run out of fuel as panic buying triggers ‘larger queues’

Some Shell petrol stations are reporting that they have run out of fuel.It comes after BP, Tesco and Esso have warned of a lack of fuel at a number of their forecourts as a result of the HGV driver shortage.Shell said it was seeing increased demand for fuel at some of its petrol stations as worries over fuel running out of stock sent motorists to the pumps en masse to fill up their tanks since yesterday.A spokesperson for the Anglo-Dutch oil group said: “We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Maersk throws its weight behind unicorn electrofuels company

A.P. Møller – Maersk made a minority investment in electrofuels production company Prometheus Fuels on Thursday. Maersk is not putting all of its eggs in one basket when it comes to alternative fuels. The company is considering biodiesel, alcohols, lignin-enhanced alcohols and ammonia as potential tools in decarbonizing its massive fleet of ocean vessels, according to a release. But Prometheus clearly has caught the company’s attention as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Harvey Gulf takes delivery of second tri-fuel OSV

Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that it has immediately put into service the M/V Harvey Power, a 310’ platform supply vessel, utilizing three fuel sources: liquefied natural gas, electric battery power, and ultra low sulphur diesel, making it the second tri-fueled vessel in America, the company said. The Harvey...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Australian PM refuses to commit to phasing out fossil fuels

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to commit to phasing out fossil fuels as a major climate conference approaches, while his deputy doubled down on opposing targets for net zero emissions of greenhouse gases. Australia, the world’s top coal and a major gas exporter, is under growing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: 4 steps to make your supply chain climate-resilient

This commentary was written by Glenn Koepke, senior vice president of customer success for FourKites. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. The summer of 2021 will be remembered for shattered records. Not to be...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Trucking picks up rail’s slack, but not in the way you think

Chart of the Week: Outbound Loaded Rail Container Volume Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: ORAILL.USA, OTVI.USA. The National Outbound Tender Volume Index shows a 4% year-over-year growth rate compared to the Outbound Loaded Rail Container Volume Index’s (ORAILL) 12% decline. With demand for surface transportation remaining consistent, this is a not so subtle indication that shippers are choosing trucks over trains when rail container volume is supposed to be on the rise.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Why are supply chains so messed up?

This is the question that I am asked on a daily basis. The issue is very complex, so I usually quip with a surprising response, “They’ve always had issues, but no one was really paying attention.” Turns out, unless the person works in freight, they are very unsatisfied with this answer. After all, freight and products just seemed to automatically show up before, but that is no longer the case.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy