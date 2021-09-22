CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis names doctor skeptical of Covid-19 measures as Florida's new state surgeon general

By Gregory Lemos, Jamie Gumbrecht, Devan Cole
 4 days ago
(CNN) — A doctor skeptical of many Covid-19 health measures will be Florida's new state surgeon general, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, DeSantis, a Republican, said Dr. Joseph Ladapo will become Florida's next surgeon general. "Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career," DeSantis...

Melanie Mills
4d ago

The State of Florida has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War did........I say Ron DeathSantis deserves to be recognized for this......How about you? The lax attitude in Florida concerning Covid 19 has killed more in 18 months than the North Vietnamese in the Years we fought in Vietnam....

Bob Eddy
4d ago

incompetence always seems to work it's way to the top in the Republican party!

Jamie Kelly
4d ago

Jesus Christ on a crutch! DeathSantis just keeps killing. He’s killed more Floridians than the Vietnam war.

CNN

