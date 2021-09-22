CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s one of the hottest seller’s markets in history, but not for everyone. Here’s why some houses get left behind

Cover picture for the articleChesterfield County’s housing market continues to go up, up, up. As of July 31, the latest data available, the median home price in the county is $332,175, an increase of 17% over last year. Most homes are still selling at or slightly above list price, and the average number of days on the market before a home sells has fallen from 32 days last year to just 14 this year.

The row of finished townhouses appear to rise from literal ashes, a beacon of sorts in what’s otherwise a construction zone off western Hull Street Road. Along Dunton Avenue, the first houses at Cosby Village Townhomes offer a glimpse into the future: a varied architectural mix – brick and vinyl exteriors, front stoops and second-floor balconies, columns and rear-facing, two-car garages – are designed to resemble a city street in Richmond. The differing models, in fact, are named after streets in the Fan District: the Belmont, Cary, Davis and Floyd, just to name a few.
