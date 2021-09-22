CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Nick Rimando inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — On Monday, five athletes, including retired Major League Soccer (MLS) goalkeeper Nick Rimondo were inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame (USHOF) after the ceremony was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic. Rimondo, who played for Real Salt Lake (RSL) holds the MLS records for overall appearances, shutouts, and saves as well as career wins.

This summer Rimondo took a coaching position within the RSL organization at their Academy located in Harriman, Ut.

RSL currently finds itself without a head coach or an owner. It’s been reported by Channel 2 tv news that retired MLS, Premier League and United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) member Landon Donovan is considering moving his coaching career from San Diego to Salt Lake City.

The four other inductees recognized into the current class of the USHOF for their outstanding athletic achievements and valuable contributions to sport which have generated positive and lasting acclaim in behalf of the State of Utah were; golfer Jay Don Blake, water polo athlete Courtney Young Johnson, football player Haloti Ngata, and volleyball/softball player Teri Okelberry Spiers.

Since 1967, The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation has been the Premier Sports Organization of Utah Dedicated to Preserving Utah Sports Heritage and History at the highest level. It honors the past (Hall of Famers, Distinguished HS coaches, Coaches of Meri [HS and/or College coaches] Distinguished Service and Game Officials), leads the present  (Leadership Symposium),and awards the future (HS Scholarships, to date 228 scholarships given/approx $400,000).

The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation Museum has free entry.

football player Haloti Ngata, golfer Jay Don Blake, water polo athlete Courtney Young Johnson, and volleyball/softball player Teri Okelberry Spiers. Photo courtesy of Utah Sports Hal of Fame

Get more local Park City news

Pete Stoughton joins the leadership team of Park City Ski and Snowboard

PARK CITY, Utah. — After nearly 100 ultra running events and counting, Pete Stoughton is now running with the pack at Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS) as their events and development director, a relatively newly-created leadership position. Many Parkites know Stoughton as the former programs director for the Christian Center of Park City (CCPC) […]
PARK CITY, UT
