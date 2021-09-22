CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Here's What Haitians Are Finding When They Get Off U.S. Expulsion Flights

 4 days ago
Migrants whom the U.S. is forcibly returning to Haiti are expressing anger, frustration and desperation when they arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. The situation devolved into chaos Tuesday when a group of migrants rushed to try to get on a plane heading back to the United States.

Related
Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Haitians returning to a homeland that's far from welcoming

Deported from the United States Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’d left four years before. Unable to reach his family, he left the airport alone, on foot.Charles was unsure how to make his way to the Carrefour neighborhood through a city shrouded in smoke and dust, often tolling with gunfire from gangs and police. On the airport road, the 39-year-old laborer tried unsuccessfully to flag down packed buses. He asked motorcycle drivers to take him but was told again and again that the trip was...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
El Paso Times

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

CIUDAD ACUÑA, México — (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been...
IMMIGRATION
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Politicians Demand New Approach To Haitian Migrants

In the wake of controversial images showing U.S. agents on horseback chasing Haitian migrants at the country’s border with Mexico, politicians in Massachusetts and Boston are criticizing the Biden administration’s immigration policies and treatment of those trying to enter the U.S. Elected officials from across the political hierarchy in Boston...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
