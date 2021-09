Beginning next year, Amazon’s 750,000 hourly wage workers can have their entire future college tuition costs covered – debt-free. That includes textbooks and fees, as well as costs for high school diploma or equivalent programmes and language certification courses.Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, removed its $1-a-day fee to participate in its Live Better U programme and will now cover all tuition fees and textbook costs for 1.5 million employees.Within a week of Target’s announcement of its debt-free college programme last month, more than 10,000 people from its 340,000-strong front-line workforce signed up for information, a company spokesperson told The Independent.The...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO