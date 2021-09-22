Generations divide over role of fleets, governments in sustainability regulations
The implementation of stricter environmental regulations is a topic of hot debate within the transportation industry — one with a fairly distinct generational divide. Convoy’s Sustainability in Trucking Snapshot Report, released in August, gathered feedback from 593 carrier respondents, 43% of which expressed neutrality regarding the tightening of government regulations for sustainability initiatives. However, twenty-five percent of those drivers with 20-plus years of experience claimed resistance to government intervention.www.freightwaves.com
Comments / 0