Generations divide over role of fleets, governments in sustainability regulations

Speaking from the point of view of the flatbed industry, there are two primary dimensions to sustainable fleet management. The first dimension is ensuring uninterrupted customer service, which in the asset-based arena, really boils down to ensuring a stable professional driver workforce. Of course, equipment quality and proactive maintenance programs are important factors in the overall equation, but we see those as one of many tactics that ultimately support stability within the driver workforce. Without stability in the workforce, our investments in rolling stock are sub-optimal and we cannot ensure capacity commitments. Everyone suffers.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO