CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Generations divide over role of fleets, governments in sustainability regulations

By Corrie White
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe implementation of stricter environmental regulations is a topic of hot debate within the transportation industry ⁠— one with a fairly distinct generational divide. Convoy’s Sustainability in Trucking Snapshot Report, released in August, gathered feedback from 593 carrier respondents, 43% of which expressed neutrality regarding the tightening of government regulations for sustainability initiatives. However, twenty-five percent of those drivers with 20-plus years of experience claimed resistance to government intervention.

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Shell shifts sustainable fuels focus to aviation sector

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is building on its sustainable transition goals with an ambition to produce 2 million metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year by 2025. “Currently, sustainable aviation fuel accounts for less than 0.1% of the world’s use of aviation fuel. We want to help...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Jet2 urges government carbon tax action as sustainability strategy is issued

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is calling on government to do more to support aviation, including ring-fencing hundreds of millions of pounds paid in carbon taxes to invest in technology and solutions to combat climate change. The plea came as the UK’s second largest travel group issued a new sustainability strategy covering...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Cross-border FreightTech platform Forager seeks $50M exit

Cross-border logistics technology platform Forager has begun to seek an exit. According to sources with knowledge of the deal, the Chicago-based tech-enabled freight brokerage has engaged an investment banker, seeking a strategic buyer at a $50 million valuation. While FreightWaves is told the company does have hundreds of millions of...
INDUSTRY
top1000funds.com

Sustainability and the need for practicality over ideology

In the opening session of the second day of Sustainability in Practice, Stephen Kotkin, Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University warned that the sustainability debate needs to become less ideological and more practical. He added that policy on a carbon price would do more to counter climate change than Biden’s huge infrastructure spend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
freightwaves.com

Carrier scorecards represent next generation of visibility

Visibility is becoming more and more important in the logistics industry. Shippers naturally want to keep a close eye on their freight, and this instinct has only grown stronger in the face of pandemic-related uncertainty. “Everybody wants to know where their freight is because there are such short lead times....
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Call to action: Governments’ commitment vital to decarbonize shipping by 2050

The phrases “global level playing field” and “commercially viable” were mentioned several times during a launch event Wednesday that called for governments around the world to act on climate change and commit to decarbonizing the shipping sector by 2050. The industry is seeking an equitable transition to zero emissions —...
INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Generational Divide Over Climate Action Isn't Real, Study Finds

The most controversial post I ever wrote for the Mother Nature Network—now mercifully archived but on the Wayback Machine here—was a discussion of Bruce Gibney's book "A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America" in which he blamed the Baby Boomer generation for just about everything wrong in the world, including the climate crisis. Gibney wrote: "Unlike acid rain, which had immediate impacts on Boomers’ quality of life and was therefore swiftly addressed, climate change is a problem whose consequences will fall most heavily on other generations, so far too little has been done."
ADVOCACY
freightwaves.com

Convoy: Small fleets belong in technology, sustainability race

In trucking, technology investments and sustainability goals often go hand in hand, but as everyone knows, the industry wouldn’t survive without the ongoing labor of smaller carriers ⁠— carriers that often struggle to afford those significant tech investments. In this week’s segment of Net-Zero Carbon on FreightWaves NOW, FreightWaves’ Danny...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cole
breakingtravelnews.com

ABTA calls on government to overhaul travel regulations

ABTA is seeking to keep up pressure on the government to put the “right framework” in place to get people travelling again, kickstart a recovery in the travel industry and provide urgent financial support. The moves come as officials prepare to release the latest strategic review of international travel requirements,...
WORLD
freightwaves.com

Dynamic rating promises increased transparency, profitability

The logistics industry has experienced an undeniable technological revolution over the past several years. Companies across the supply chain are embracing technology to level up their businesses, automate tedious tasks and bolster their bottom lines. Still, the industry as a whole is relatively new to high-tech solutions, and at many companies, employees continue to take on some of the most time-consuming manual tasks, like rating shipments and correcting invoices.
INDUSTRY
eWeek

The Role of Data Governance in Effective Data Management

I spoke with four industry experts about the growing challenges in data governance, spotlighting which issues need to be resolved for better data management. Kelly Symons, Senior Vice President, Data Management and Quality, Mastercard. Myles Suer, Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation, the facilitator for the CIOChat. Gwen Thomas, Sr....
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

RLS Logistics advances plan for national cold chain network

Cold chain third-party logistics provider RLS Logistics, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced Thursday that Premier Refrigerated Warehouse has joined the network. The addition expands RLS’ footprint into the Texas Triangle region, Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as other Southern states. Premier Refrigerated Warehouse has been renamed RLS Premier and...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Generational Divide#Trucking Companies#Freightwaves#Oem
freightwaves.com

Why are supply chains so messed up?

This is the question that I am asked on a daily basis. The issue is very complex, so I usually quip with a surprising response, “They’ve always had issues, but no one was really paying attention.” Turns out, unless the person works in freight, they are very unsatisfied with this answer. After all, freight and products just seemed to automatically show up before, but that is no longer the case.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Why remote tank monitoring can rein in freight costs

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit. DETAILS: SkyBitz’s Ken Moore talks to FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill about how remote tank monitoring technology works and why it can help bring down the freight costs associated with fuel storage. SPEAKER: Moore is the vice president of...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Unlocking the mysteries of low carbon fuel standard

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Fuel Buyers Summit on Wednesday. DETAILS: The low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) is a complicated carbon reduction initiative that impacts the fuels that suppliers produce and the prices and carbon intensity of those fuels. Megan Boutwell explains how the regulations work and the impacts on carriers, fuel distributors and refiners.
TRAFFIC
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Fleet Owners can “Drive” Sustainable Fleet Management

Speaking from the point of view of the flatbed industry, there are two primary dimensions to sustainable fleet management. The first dimension is ensuring uninterrupted customer service, which in the asset-based arena, really boils down to ensuring a stable professional driver workforce. Of course, equipment quality and proactive maintenance programs are important factors in the overall equation, but we see those as one of many tactics that ultimately support stability within the driver workforce. Without stability in the workforce, our investments in rolling stock are sub-optimal and we cannot ensure capacity commitments. Everyone suffers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
meatpoultry.com

Government affairs roles change at Kraft Heinz

CHICAGO — Abby Blunt has been named strategic adviser for government and ESG affairs and adviser to the board at Kraft Heinz Co., a part-time role that will allow her to focus on the two corporate boards she has recently been asked to join, while still supporting Kraft Heinz initiatives.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

The risk of excessive regulation on government bankers

Those who manage the economy should not be able to profit by trading stocks with the benefit of their privileged position. Restrictions on which stocks and how members of Congress, Cabinet members, and Federal Reserve bankers can trade are therefore fine. It is possible, however, to take this too far.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Occupational Health Safety

Safety Training Across the Generational Divide

In this episode, editor Sydny Shepard breaks down the three most dominant generations in the workforce and how their motivations and learning styles can impact a company's training approach. Training is one of the, if not the, fundamental piece that drives safety in the workplace. Without it, employees wouldn’t know...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy