CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Celebrate life at Fiesta Festival on Sept. 25 in Birmingham

By Donna Cope
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billed this year as a “Celebration of Life,” the 19th annual Fiesta will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in Birmingham. During Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture, Fiesta attendees can experience authentic food, music, dance and art representing 20 countries in Latin America.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama steps into autumn with Fiesta, Opera Shots and Homestead Hollow

Plan your weekend around festive outdoor events. Journey through more than 20 represented cultures from Hispanic countries with music, dancing, performing arts, cultural education and children’s activities. This year’s theme is “!Celebrando a Pura Vida! | A Celebration of Life!” World-renowned Hispanic entertainers and artists include Los Rojos and La Sonora Dinamita. Hispanic and Latin cuisine food vendors will be on-site. The event will promote health-related resources and information at the family village, cultural village, community village and health and wellness village. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, a test and other health services at the Jefferson County Department of Health vaccination site. Fiesta is at Linn Park Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Patrons will be encouraged to show proof of vaccination, but not required. Anyone who shows a vaccine card will be entered into drawings throughout the day to celebrate the Fiesta pro-vaccination message for the Hispanic community. Paper masks will be provided and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park. Visit fiestabham.com for more details.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: LaQuan Jackson of Hoover

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Mellon Foundation to help fund restoration of historic A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will help fund restoration of the A.G. Gaston Motel – a pivotal site in the historic civil rights struggle that dismantled segregation in Birmingham. The $1.1 million grant to the city from the foundation’s “Humanities in Place” program will support the restoration of the interior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama small towns: Greensboro

Alabama has many small towns that are great places to explore on a weekend trip – and Greensboro is certainly on that list. That’s because Greensboro is a small town with a lot of surprises up its sleeve. From a civil rights museum to a historic opera house to one-of-a-kind eateries, shops and charming inns, there are many ways to enjoy your time there.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Dance#Alabama Power#Hispanic#Fiesta#Latino#Linn Park
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Shan Lacey of Birmingham

What is something you’ve always wanted to do but never have?. “Take my mom to London. That’s where she wants to go. She wants to go overseas. If I had the opportunity and the money, that’s where I’d take her. I’d sightsee and just thank God that my dream had come true.” – Shan Lacey of Birmingham.
Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham Sailing Club Regatta on Sept. 18 raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

When 25 sailboats take to the waters of beautiful Logan Martin Lake on Saturday, Sept. 18, they’ll be “sailing with a purpose.”. While members of the Birmingham Sailing Club enjoy getting together for a day of fun on the lake, the reason behind the annual regatta is to help fund quality research by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and to support families that are struggling with deadly blood cancers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

World’s longest annual paddle race kicks off Saturday in Alabama

Nearly 20 of the most fierce paddlers in the world will converge on Alabama on Saturday for a statewide race that tests the will of even the most extreme athletes. Racers face whitewater, battle tidewater currents and hike around a dozen dams in this 650-mile, adventure-style paddle race called the Great Alabama 650. It kicks off in northeast Alabama on Sept 18, and spectators can cheer for racers on riverbanks in Gadsden, Pell City, Wetumpka, Montgomery, Selma, Fairhope and other locales.
Alabama NewsCenter

Protective, BJCC celebrate official lighting of new Birmingham stadium

If the lighted wristbands attendees wore weren’t an indication, the synchronized drone show 400 feet in the sky made it clear that a major milestone was marked at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium Tuesday night. Protective Life Corporation and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) celebrated the sign lighting ceremony at Protective Stadium....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Humanities Alliance awards $800,000 to 83 cultural organizations

The Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) has awarded $800,000 to 83 humanities-based nonprofits across the state. The one-time grants support many of Alabama’s most cherished cultural landmarks and community resources as they continue to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the full list of grant...
Alabama NewsCenter

Valley Creek cleanup set for Saturday in Brighton

The city of Brighton will host a Valley Creek Volunteer Cleanup Day from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The work will include clearing rights of way and city property of trash or debris, especially along city streets. But the primary focus will be Oakdale Cemetery, according to City Councilor Barbara Watkins, one of the organizers for the cleanup.
BRIGHTON, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power traveling to support Nicholas victims in Texas

Alabama Power crews and support teams are headed to Texas to help support restoration of electric service in that state following Hurricane Nicholas. About 150 Alabama Power line personnel plus support staff left for Houston early Wednesday from multiple locations across the state. They are expected to begin supporting CenterPoint Energy as early as Thursday morning. Joining the Alabama Power teams are about 150 contract crews.
TEXAS STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Shirley Rawls of Selma

“There’s a lot of traveling that I’d like to do, but I’m retired military, and I like being in the continental United States where you can be free to go and do whatever you want to do. You go to another country, and you’re kind of bound by their rules. A lot of people don’t know how free we really are until they go someplace else and then try to get back home. There’s enough stuff here in the United States to make me happy.” – Shirley Rawls of Selma.
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama offers top-notch festivals, exhibits and other end-of-summer events

Weekends in Alabama are full of excitement and surprises. Celebrate some of music’s most famous and influential women beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14 with Legends in Concert at OWA in Foley. Performances will pay homage to Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper with high-energy dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets and a full array of special effects. These performances will give audiences a chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of true music legends live on one stage. All singing is 100% live. Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinee performances on Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at visitowa.com/tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. For additional information on show schedules and tickets, go to visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com or follow along on Twitter @LegendsOWA, Facebook @LegendsInConcertOWA and Instagram @legendsinconcertowa.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Bay Hollis of Prattville

“I want to be a ballerina and a cheerleader. I love to dance.” – Bay Hollis, 4, of Prattville. Hollis said when she isn’t dancing with her friends at ballet and cheerleading practice, some of her favorite things to do are coloring, painting and making art. These are the faces...
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy