Cedar Mountain News

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Charles Burden, Doug Pace and Patty Stahl will hold a book signing and Q&A session at the Family Life Center Building of Rocky Hill Baptist Church on U.S. 276 in Cedar Mountain. This is a change of venue from last week's announcement. Please bring your book if you would like to have it signed by the authors. The book is available for purchase at the Cedar Mountain Café, Creekside Market and Grill, Whistlestop Market, Mud Dabbers Pottery and Highland Books. For those unable to attend the Sunday afternoon event, a second program – with a slightly more focused orientation – will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. at the Sherwood Forest Barn.