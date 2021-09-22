CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

As land costs rise and new home inventory shrinks, developers are filling the void with an old standby: Townhouses

By SCOTT BASS EDITOR
chesterfieldobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe row of finished townhouses appear to rise from literal ashes, a beacon of sorts in what’s otherwise a construction zone off western Hull Street Road. Along Dunton Avenue, the first houses at Cosby Village Townhomes offer a glimpse into the future: a varied architectural mix – brick and vinyl exteriors, front stoops and second-floor balconies, columns and rear-facing, two-car garages – are designed to resemble a city street in Richmond. The differing models, in fact, are named after streets in the Fan District: the Belmont, Cary, Davis and Floyd, just to name a few.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
Chesterfield, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Housing Prices#Publix#Main Street Homes#The Board Of Supervisors#Cosby High School
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy