As land costs rise and new home inventory shrinks, developers are filling the void with an old standby: Townhouses

The row of finished townhouses appear to rise from literal ashes, a beacon of sorts in what’s otherwise a construction zone off western Hull Street Road. Along Dunton Avenue, the first houses at Cosby Village Townhomes offer a glimpse into the future: a varied architectural mix – brick and vinyl exteriors, front stoops and second-floor balconies, columns and rear-facing, two-car garages – are designed to resemble a city street in Richmond. The differing models, in fact, are named after streets in the Fan District: the Belmont, Cary, Davis and Floyd, just to name a few.