Lucid touts EPA range rating, says it will now build 520 Air Dream Editions

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Group is moving one step closer to delivering the Air Dream Edition sedan to reservation holders today as the company announced that it has begun contacting customers to convert reservations into orders. 520 units of the Air Dream Edition sedan will be delivered to customers instead of the previous count of around 500 vehicles. Inspired by the recent performance of the car in EPA tests, the company is now planning to build a few more units than it had previously announced.

