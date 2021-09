Over the last couple of days every time I turn on the news, I catch a segment about the tragic disappearance and now death of Gabby Petito. The 22-year old’s name has infiltrated national headlines after she mysteriously disappeared several weeks ago. Petito had been traveling cross-country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is said to be the last person to have seen her alive.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO