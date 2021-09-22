School system sees rise in COVID cases, quarantining students

As the district nears the end of its first month of school, just over 3% of Chesterfield County Public School students are at home in quarantine. According to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,025 students were in quarantine as of Sept 21 – 1,197 students at the pre-kindergarten and elementary level, 482 students at the middle school level and 340 students at the high school level. Six students in Academy 360, the school’s program for over-aged middle school students to get back on grade-level, are also quarantining.