CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jonas Hofmann: Marco Rose does not deserve to be booed on Gladbach return

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Mönchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann has said that Marco Rose does not deserve to be booed when he returns to the Borussia-Park on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose will make his return to former club Borussia Mönchengladbach when the two sides face off this weekend. It will mark his first visit to Gladbach since leaving the club to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer. And he is expected to receive a frosty reception from the Gladbach supporters who will be in attendance at the Borussia-Park on Saturday.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Erling Haaland and Marco Rose heap praise on “extraordinary” Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland and Marco Rose both praised Jude Bellingham following his excellent performance in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Besiktas JK on Wednesday. Jude Bellingham showed his incredible quality once again on Wednesday evening as he led Borussia Dortmund to an impressive win in their UEFA Champions League opener away to Besiktas JK. The midfielder opened the scoring with a fine finish from a tight angle in the 20th minute. And he followed that up by dribbling past two defenders before setting up Erling Haaland for Dortmund’s second goal on the stroke of half time.
UEFA
FanSided

Marco Rose on Donyell Malen: “He is getting better every day”

Marco Rose has backed Donyell Malen to get better with time after a slow start to his Borussia Dortmund career. Donyell Malen has endured a slow start to his Borussia Dortmund career since making the switch from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around 30 million euros in the summer transfer window. Marco Rose has said that Malen is getting better every day, but they must give him time to fully settle in.
SOCCER
FanSided

Marco Rose: “We want to write our own history in the Champions League”

Marco Rose is looking forward to getting started in the UEFA Champions League, and wants to write a successful story in the competition with Borussia Dortmund. Marco Rose is set to make his UEFA Champions League debut with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as they go up against Turkish Süper Lig champions Besiktas JK in Istanbul. The BVB head coach spoke about his confidence in his team’s ability during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but also warned that they cannot afford to take Besiktas lightly.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Watch: BVB boss Rose on Bellingham 'Birmingham coaches deserve great credit'

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose discusses the stunning start to the season of Jude Bellingham. Rose says it's too soon for him to claim any credit for the form of Bellingham, insisting Birmingham City's coaching staff and BVB's former coaches have had the most telling influence. The new BVB boss...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Adi Hütter
FanSided

Marco Rose on Jude Bellingham: Midfielder not the product of the “Rose effect”

Marco Rose once again praised Jude Bellingham on Friday, but was quick to distance himself between statements made regarding him being a product of the “Rose effect”. Borussia Dortmund head Marco Rose has been credited with having quite the positive impact on the team’s many players since joining in the summer transfer window. Of these players, Jude Bellingham has been noted as one of the standout performers in the side under Rose. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach was quick to dispel claims that insinuated he was the sole reason Bellingham is enjoying such a great start to the season.
UEFA
FanSided

CONFIRMED Borussia Dortmund lineup for Gladbach clash: Erling Haaland, Marco Reus injured

Borussia Dortmund take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. And we could be in for another captivating contest between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Saturday as they go up against Marco Rose’s former club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows will be aiming to earn their fifth win in a row, while the Foals will be looking to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Hofmann refuses to rule out transfer next summer

The final few weeks of the summer transfer window saw Bayern Munich linked with numerous players. The German Champions were expected to be busy in terms of arrivals and departures, but they eventually had to settle with the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. Along with Sabitzer, Gladbach’s Jonas...
SOCCER
FanSided

Marco Rose praises versatile Thorgan Hazard ahead of Gladbach clash

Marco Rose was full of praise for Belgian international Thorgan Hazard in the lead up to Saturday’s clash against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Thorgan Hazard’s time at Borussia Dortmund has been a mixed bag since his move to the club in 2019. When he has been fit, he has been a very entertaining player to watch. In his first season alone, he scored 7 goals and provided 13 assists in the Bundesliga, a start that bode well for his time with the club. Injuries have gotten in the way of further success in this vein, particularly over the course of last season where he missed a total of 104 days and 19 games.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Bild#The Champions League#Rb Salzburg#The Uefa Champions League
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Marco Rose Awaits a Bitter Reception in Mönchengladbach

Good morning, everyone. Happy Friday. Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will make his return to Mönchengladbach, the home of his former club, this Saturday, and according to Ruhr Nachrichten, he expects to be met with quite a bit of acrimony from the fans, who considered his decision to leave Gladbach for Dortmund nothing short of a betrayal. He gave a pretty diplomatic answer at his press conference yesterday, saying that some people would be happy to see him (yeah, sure buddy) but acknowledged that he would need to focus on the game on the pitch, not in the stands.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Match Preview: Marco Rose and Borussia Dortmund Travel to Borussia Mönchengladbach

All eyes will be on Marco Rose as he makes his return to Borussia Park for the first time as manager of Borussia Dortmund after spending two seasons in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Rose’s early days with the Black and Yellows have shown promise, having won four straight across all competitions as BVB currently sit one point back of league leaders Bayern Munich heading into the weekend. With Erling Haaland already in midseason form, Dortmund will hope to continue their offensive hot-streak in a pivotal away match against a disappointing Mönchengladbach team.
UEFA
The Independent

Antoine Griezmann booed by Atletico Madrid fans in first home game since returning from Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann did not exactly receive a hero’s welcome in his first home game since returning to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona this summer.The France forward left Atletico for Barca in 2019 in a transfer worth around £108million, but he failed to hit the heights that he had in Madrid. After watching his old club win La Liga last season, he returned on a loan deal in the most recent transfer window.Atletico played out a 0-0 draw with Porto in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night, in Griezmann’s first game at the Wanda Metropolitano since rejoining his former side.As the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

“Doesn’t deserve to play again” These Man United fans want struggling star sold after defeat to West Ham

Anthony Martial struggled to perform last year for Man United as he only managed four league goals, so his position in the squad was always going to be under threat. The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo will only reduce the chances he’ll get to play, while Jesse Lingard also proved at West Ham that he’s more deserving of minutes than the Frenchman just now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Does Claude Puel deserve more credit for Leicester’s success?

Claude Puel is a figure that divides opinion amongst Leicester City fans. Some view him as the unsung hero who paved the way for the Foxes current success whilst others see him as an incompetent manager who bored the fans to death with negative football. Before writing this article, it was interesting to get the opinions of LCFC fans on Twitter who voted 53-47 in favour of Puel deserving more credit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ten-man Dortmund crash without Haaland on Reus’s Gladbach return

Berlin (AFP) – Defending champions Bayern Munich will finish the weekend three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table after close rivals Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg both suffered away defeats on Saturday. Without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland and club captain Marco Reus, Dortmund had midfielder Mahmoud...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

151K+
Followers
342K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy