Jonas Hofmann: Marco Rose does not deserve to be booed on Gladbach return
Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann has said that Marco Rose does not deserve to be booed when he returns to the Borussia-Park on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose will make his return to former club Borussia Mönchengladbach when the two sides face off this weekend. It will mark his first visit to Gladbach since leaving the club to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer. And he is expected to receive a frosty reception from the Gladbach supporters who will be in attendance at the Borussia-Park on Saturday.bvbbuzz.com
