German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO