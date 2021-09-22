PIT-CIN postponed, to be made up Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — A major change is coming to the NFL postseason. The league announced that a Monday night game has been added to Wild Card Weekend, expanding upon what was deemed “Super Wild Card Weekend” a year ago. Last year, the new format included three wild card teams in each conference, with just one team getting a first-round bye. That setup led to three games being played on Saturday and three games being played on Sunday of Wild Card Weekend. Now, Saturday will feature two games (4:35 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m.), Sunday will still have three games (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m.), and Monday will have the night game at 8:15 p.m. to close out the weekend. The setup and the broadcasting networks for each game remain yet to be deterined.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO