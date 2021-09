ISABELLA COUNTY, MI — Investigators here discovered a dead woman’s body in a home and arrested two suspects after a two-day probe that did not begin as a homicide case. The case began as an investigation of a reported felonious assault, say Michigan state police officials. Troopers from the Mount Pleasant post responded to a report of a felonious assault Wednesday, Sept. 22. They interviewed an “uncooperative victim” at a Mount Pleasant-based medical facility where he was receiving treatment for severe injuries, police say.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO