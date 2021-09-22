CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Two-legged dinosaurs may have swung tails to run faster, say scientists

By Linda Geddes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiCkd_0c4anFdk00

Two-legged dinosaurs may have swung their tails as they crashed through the undergrowth – just like humans swing their arms – according to scientists who have modelled their movements in 3D at Harvard University.

Until now, it was widely believed that bipedal (two-legged) dinosaurs grew long tails to counterbalance the weight of their heads, and the tail was merely a rigid extension of the pelvis. But it is now thought that swinging their tails reduced the muscular effort required to propel themselves forwards, meaning they could run faster.

To better understand how Coelophysis bauri – a small, meat-eating dinosaur that relied on speed and agility to catch its prey – might have moved based on its physiology, Peter Bishop at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, US, and colleagues constructed a 3D simulation using CT scans of dinosaur bones and digital models of how the skeleton would have fitted together.

Crucially, this simulation enabled them to predict which movement patterns would have maximised certain goals, such as running faster. And the impact of altering or removing certain body segments, such as the tail. The simulations unexpectedly revealed that the dinosaur made pronounced movements with its neck and long heavy tail as it moved.

“It is not like a dog wagging its tail when it is excited. It is a modest wag, but it is very precisely timed with the forwards and backwards swinging of the legs,” said Bishop, whose research was published in Science Advances. “Just as we humans swing our arms when we’re walking or running, we think it’s about balancing and counterbalancing the movement of the other body segments.”

The team also investigated the impact of removing the tail: doing so meant that the simulated dinosaur had to apply 18% more muscle effort as it moved, suggesting that the tail may also have reduced Coelophysis’s energy expenditure – another reason why humans swing their arms when they walk.

“When we chopped the tail off, the dinosaur was effectively having to wag its hips to compensate for the loss of the tail,” Bishop said.

He believes the findings could also inform how other two-legged dinosaurs, including giants such as Tyrannosaurus rex, moved. “These simulations give us a much better understanding of what these creatures were like as living animals, which enables us to build up a better picture of the history of life, and an appreciation of how we got to the animals and plants we have today,” said Bishop.

Understanding these unique, extinct body plans could also provide inspiration for new and more efficient types of robots, he added.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaurs#Dinosaur Bones#Science Advances#Harvard University#Ct#Tyrannosaurus Rex
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
thewestsidegazette.com

Dino-Fright: Scientists Recreate The Devil-Horned Dinosaur That Rivaled T-Rex

A flesh-eating dinosaur with horns that earned it the name “carnivorous bull” takes shape in a “makeover” — a series of illustrations by researchers studying fossil evidence. Describing the theropod dinosaur for the first time, the scientists also discovered it had a unique scaly skin, according to their research published...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Have we detected dark energy? Scientists say it's a possibility

A new study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge and reported in the journal Physical Review D, suggests that some unexplained results from the XENON1T experiment in Italy may have been caused by dark energy, and not the dark matter the experiment was designed to detect. They constructed...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

400,000 Years Ago, Ancient Humans Turned Elephant Remains Into a Surprising Array of Bone Tools

Ancient humans could do some impressive things with elephant bones. In a new study, University of Colorado Boulder archaeologist Paola Villa and her colleagues surveyed tools excavated from a site in Italy where large numbers of elephants had died. The team discovered that humans at this site roughly 400,000 years ago appropriated those carcasses to produce an unprecedented array of bone tools—some crafted with sophisticated methods that wouldn’t become common for another 100,000 years.
WILDLIFE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Plasma

Plasma (noun, “PLAZ-muh”) The word plasma can mean two very different things. In physics, plasma refers to one of the four states of matter, along with solid, liquid and gas. Plasma is gas that has an electric charge. Plasmas form when extra energy — such as heat — is added...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Bizarre tail on little dinosaur-age bird was literally a drag

A dinosaur-age bird's extravagant tail feathers may have helped it win over mates, but the fluffy rump was also literally a drag during flight, a study of a well-preserved fossil finds. The bird's tail is truly "bizarre," the researchers said; it had two lengthy plume feathers that were more than...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Old fashioned! Humans may have started making clothes 120,000 YEARS ago, scientists say as they discover ancient bone tools in a Moroccan cave that were used to work leather and fur into garments

When it comes to keeping up with the latest fashion, it appears modern humans may have got an earlier start than most scientists had anticipated. That's because a new study suggests our early ancestors could have started making clothes using bone tools up to 120,000 years ago. Although it is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmos

Forget about dogs: Dinosaurs wagged their tails too

Dogs wag their tails when they are happy, but dinosaurs wagged their tails when they walked, according to new simulations. Researchers from the Queensland Museum and colleagues created simulations to show how a Coelophysis – a 210-million-year-old theropod, weighing around 15 kilograms – would walk. “Essentially, our findings show that...
WILDLIFE
CNET

Scientists say Mars may simply be too small to host life

Plenty of data from Mars suggests the nearby red world was once much more watery, like Earth. Today, of course, there appears to be no liquid water on the planet's surface and scientists have suggested several possible explanations for the famed Martian aridity. It's possible a period of volcanic activity...
ASTRONOMY
Design Taxi

Scientists May Have Finally Figured Out Darwin’s Love: Pigeon Beaks

Although Charles Darwin lived more than a century ago, biologists are still carrying out research that stemmed from his incessant love for domestic pigeons; specifically, their beaks. Darwin felt that pigeons’ beaks reflected the secrets of evolution: they weren’t confined by the need to survive in the wild, which then...
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

Dinosaurs wagged their tails while running, simulations reveal

Computer simulations from the Royal Veterinary College in London have suggested that bipedal dinosaurs swung their tails from side to side as they ran. This tail motion helped them to keep their balance, for the same reason humans swing our arms. This helps to counterbalance the movement of other parts of our bodies and control angular momentum, a concept that tells us that a spinning object will continue to spin unless a force acts on it. When we’re running, we don’t want the movement of our body parts to give us an angular momentum and make us unstable, so we swing our arms to cancel it out.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy