How To Watch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 23 Live: Time, Streaming Info, And More

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than a new hour of Law & Order: SVU? Two new hours of Law & Order: SVU!. Dick Wolf’s long-running crime drama returns to NBC this week for Season 23. In the first episode of the new season, “And the Empire Strikes Back,” Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) loyalty to Garland (Demore Barnes) is tested as the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands. The season premiere also follows Rollins and Carisi as they try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. The Season 23 premiere of Law & Order: SVU will be directly followed by the second season debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime, so it looks like your Thursday night belongs to Benson and Stabler.

Dick Wolf
Mariska Hargitay
