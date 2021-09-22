CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US troops should 'only receive an honorable discharge' for refusing COVID vaccine, according to a GOP bill

By Bryan Metzger
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

  • The Department of Defense recently mandated that all members of the military get the COVID vaccine.
  • The Army said last week that members who refuse the shot could be subject to discharge.
  • Republicans say that service members who refuse the vaccine should "only receive an honorable discharge."
In the wake of the Department of Defense mandate that all US service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Republicans are seeking to ensure that those who refused to do so and are subsequently forced out "only receive an honorable discharge."

On Tuesday, three GOP senators introduced the "COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act," which builds on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that passed in committee earlier this month. An honorable discharge is the highest category of military separation and gives a veteran full-access to benefits to which their service entitles them.

In a press release , GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and James Lankford of Oklahoma blasted President Joe Biden's administration for not being sufficiently supportive of the troops.

"It's an insult to our servicemen and women who have served with honor to dishonorably discharge them for refusing the COVID vaccine," said Cruz. "It is the same way we dishonorably discharge those convicted of serious crimes such as treason, desertion, sexual assault, and murder."

"There is no question about it: American heroes should not be treated as felons because of their personal medical choices," said Marshall.

The text of the bill , released by Cruz's senate office, specifies that a "member of an Armed Force under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of a military department subject to discharge on the basis of the member choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may only receive an honorable discharge."

Last week, the Army said that members who refuse the vaccine will be counseled by their chain of command, but that continued noncompliance "could result in administrative or non-judicial punishment - to include relief of duties or discharge."

The Senate bill follows an NDAA amendment by Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee that was ultimately adopted after Democrats expressed some hesitation.

"It is just baffling that service members don't sign up for that. You put your life on the line to protect the country, but you won't take a shot to protect the country? It's something that as long as I live I will never understand," said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, per Military Times .

Educate Yourself
4d ago

There are many vaccines REQUIRED by the U.S. Military that are given the first day of basic training including polio, the flu, M-M-R, hepatitis A and chickenpox. Depending on where someone is stationed they may also be required to receive additional vaccines for typhoid, yellow fever, and rabies. In 1998 the DOD began the AVIP, a mandatory anthrax vaccination program to protect U.S .forces assigned to areas deemed to be at high risk for weaponized B. anthracis attack. Vaccine mandates for military personnel isn’t new! It’s been around since the Revolutionary War! Lawmakers have no business interfering in military affairs. The military can and will take care of their own, as they see fit!!!

N R
3d ago

These are people who signed up to put their own lives on the line and this is how they are treated for not wanting a shot? It’s a sad sad sight in America.

Tony
4d ago

Since when do you get an honorable discharge for defying orders? Trump pardoned a murderer over the ruling of a Military Court. Let's let the military handle its own business, and Cancun Cruz needs to stick to fixing the Texas Electric Grid. The military needs to discipline its own without Ted Cruz!

Business Insider

Business Insider

