$1,000 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest And Conviction In July Homicide Of South Jersey Man

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Authorities are offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the July homicide of 53-year-old South Jersey resident Edward Dupont.

Dupont was riding his bicycle near 7th and Pine Streets in Camden when he was struck by an unidentified man and hit his head on the pavement shortly after 9:10 a.m. on July 6, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said in a release.

Dupont, of Camden, lost consciousness and was taken to Cooper Hospital before succumbing to his injuries July 25, Mayer said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at (856) 757-7042.

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

