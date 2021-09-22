The Real Reason Americans Avoid A Healthy Lifestyle May Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perhaps this goes without saying, but we are living in Generation Anxiety—supporting your mental health has never been more important. And according to clinical psychologist and board-certified nutritionist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, the levels are only continuing to climb: "Anxiety is something we have absolutely seen on the rise in adults and kids well before the pandemic—although that has certainly escalated it," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "But I think there's a lot of specific areas that often don't get discussed or looked at."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO