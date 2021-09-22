CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, out Sunday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYYzZ_0c4amsew00

2021-09-22 17:03:18 GMT+00:00 - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with rib fractures.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa will be sidelined this week and veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start for 1-1 Miami.

Tagovailoa suffered the rib injury in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against Buffalo when Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacked him on a fourth-and-2 pass attempt. The quarterback left the game and did not return.

Brissett, a six-year NFL veteran in his first season in Miami, has 32 career starts.

Last week, he completed 24 of 40 for 169 yards, one interception in Buffalo's 35-0 victory.

Flores said the Dolphins are evaluating Tagovailoa's injury on a week-to-week basis.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with rib injury in crushing divisional loss to Bills in home opener

Not only did the Miami Dolphins lose a big divisional game against the rival Buffalo Bills — they lost their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss in their home opener and Week 2 AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was ruled out to return to Sunday’s defeat at Hard Rock Stadium by the ...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Dolphins

The following is a work of satire and humor. It may contain offensive or indecent language and as a result should not be read by anyone. In any case, let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. The Return of Raiderdamus. Greetings,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Fractures#Bills#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy