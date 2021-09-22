Passing: Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga Navigate A Complicated World Where The Line Between Black & White Is Blurred [Trailer]

This looks amazing

Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, “Passing” tells the story of two Black women–Irene Redfield ( Tessa Thompson ) and Clare Kendry (Oscar nominee Ruth Negga )–who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.

After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well.

As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and “Passing” becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

Peep the riveting trailer below:

Acclaimed upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, “Passing” marks the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall, who also adapted the screenplay. The film intimately uses the notion of “passing” to explore not just racial identity but gender and the responsibilities of motherhood, sexuality and the performance of femininity.

“It’s still a very rarefied experience as a woman of color and more specifically a Black woman to be centered inside a story — to not just be the object of the narrative but to be the subject of the narrative,” said Thompson in an interview with the LA Times after the film’s Sundance premiere. “I’ve been working a long time and I can count on one hand still the amount of times where that’s been the case for me in my career.”

“Passing” premieres in select theaters October 27th and Netflix on November 10th.