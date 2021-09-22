CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

#Passing: Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga Navigate A Complicated World Where The Line Between Black & White Is Blurred [Trailer]

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUKKT_0c4amrmD00

This looks amazing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoQ4j_0c4amrmD00

Source: Netflix

Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, “Passing” tells the story of two Black women–Irene Redfield ( Tessa Thompson ) and Clare Kendry (Oscar nominee Ruth Negga )–who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.

After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi0MB_0c4amrmD00

Source: Netflix

As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and “Passing” becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

Peep the riveting trailer below:

Acclaimed upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, “Passing” marks the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall, who also adapted the screenplay. The film intimately uses the notion of “passing” to explore not just racial identity but gender and the responsibilities of motherhood, sexuality and the performance of femininity.

“It’s still a very rarefied experience as a woman of color and more specifically a Black woman to be centered inside a story — to not just be the object of the narrative but to be the subject of the narrative,” said Thompson in an interview with the LA Times after the film’s Sundance premiere.

“I’ve been working a long time and I can count on one hand still the amount of times where that’s been the case for me in my career.”

“Passing” premieres in select theaters October 27th and Netflix on November 10th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
My Clallam County

Watch Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga in 'Passing' trailer; Ashton Sanders to play Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston biopic

Netflix has released the first trailer for Passing, Rebecca Hall‘s directorial debut, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. As previously noted, the film is based on Nella Larsen‘s 1929 novella of the same name. It follows two mixed-race women, played by Thompson and Negga, who reunite in their adulthood and discover that one of them is now passing for a white woman. André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Alexander Skarsgard also star. Passing hits select theaters on October 27, before becoming available to stream on Netflix November 10.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
Variety

Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal...
MOVIES
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
André Holland
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Rebecca Hall
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Bella Thorne to Star Opposite Aaron Eckhart in Action Thriller ‘Rumble Through the Dark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bella Thorne is set to star opposite Aaron Eckhart in the action thriller, “Rumble Through the Dark.” “Rumble Through the Dark” is based on Michael Farris Smith’s novel, “The Fighter.” Smith adapted his novel into a screenplay, which will directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips. Production wrapped this week in the Mississippi and Delta region, after being briefly shut down due to Hurricane Ida. “Rumble Through the Dark” is set in the dark landscape of the Mississippi Delta where a bare knuckle cage fighter (Eckhart) seeks to repay his debts to a local mob boss in a final desperate attempt to...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Denzel Washington's Macbeth as release date is confirmed

Something wicked this way comes... arguably Shakespeare's biggest tragedy, Macbeth, is getting the big-screen treatment again, with Denzel Washington in the title role. Shot in black and white, Joel Coen's take on the famous Shakespearean classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has dropped its first trailer, and if creepy was the aim then they totally nailed it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Black Women#The La Times
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Casts Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan (Exclusive)

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has gotten a little deeper. Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the Warner Bros. DC movie that is now in production with James Wan in the director’s seat. Meanwhile, Randall Park has returned to reprise his role from the first big-budget installment in the adventures of the man who would be king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Jason Momoa is back as the half-human, half-Atlantean hero as are many of the first movie’s actors, including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera and...
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Passing Trailer: Tessa Thompson And Ruth Negga Star In Rebecca Hall's Acclaimed Directorial Debut

Rebecca Hall makes her feature directorial debut with "Passing," a slow-burn drama about two very different women living in the 1920s. Both women are Black, but one of them, played by Ruth Negga, "passes" as white in public, while the other woman, played by Tessa Thompson, doesn't. At least not all the time. These two women are childhood friends who reconnect by chance, setting off a chain of events that will change both of them forever. "Passing" played at the virtual Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and now it's headed to Netflix this fall. The first "Passing" trailer arrived today, and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Rumored For Disney Plus Solo Series

Tessa Thompson’s rise up the Hollywood ladder has been meteoric to say the least, when she was arguably best known for her twelve-episode stint on Veronica Mars between 2005 and 2006 up until a few years ago. Acclaimed performances in biopic Selma, dramedy Dear White People and sports sequel Creed brought her mainstream attention and recognition, leading to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Watch the Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga's Netflix Drama, 'Passing'

The film is based on the acclaimed 1929 novel of the same name, penned by Nella Larsen. The official trailer for Passing, starring Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, has finally hit the internet; promising to be an emotional dramatic examination of identity, roles, and choosing one’s place in society.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Marque Richardson And Ashley Blaine Featherson Reflect On Their Characters High Achieving, Pressure For Perfection

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People" actors Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson about the pressures their characters Joelle and Reggie face to be high achievers. Richardson spoke about how their lives reflect reality. Featherson reflected on how the characters remained close because of trauma bonding.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy