‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 2: Time, Hulu/Peacock Streaming Info, How To Watch Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are three words that will make every Law & Order fan smile: Stabler is back!. NBC’s popular spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to return for a second season of action. Season 2 follows Detective Elliot Stabler as he goes undercover to fight a dangerous crime syndicate. Also starring Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger, the new season premieres Thursday, September 23 on NBC (more on that below) and airs not one but two new episodes the following week (Thursday, September 30). Thursday nights are just a little bit better when there’s a new episode of Law & Order, right?

