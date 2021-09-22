‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 2: Time, Hulu/Peacock Streaming Info, How To Watch Live

Happy first Friday of Fall, everyone! There’s a slight crispness to the air that wasn’t there before, and all around stores are breaking out the Halloween candy/decorations. Everything just feels fresh and new, and that does not stop with the season; your favorite streaming platforms are adding to the newness with a batch of hot new movies and shows available to stream. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles on every platform to check out this weekend. But before you drown in the options, let Decider help you point out the freshest picks! We are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO