The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in week three of the NFL season with fractured ribs. He was listed as day-to-day but was ruled out for the Sunday game on Wednesday afternoon. There is currently no announcement on the status of Tagovailoa after the week three game against the Las Vegas Raiders. For now, the Dolphins will start backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday. He played most of the Dolphins’ week two game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went on to lose that game by a score of 35-0.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO