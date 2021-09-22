CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bison Herd Surrounds Cars In A Colorado Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife encounters have not been nor have they ever been an uncommon sight here in Colorado. In fact, in the past several years (especially this year) it seems like there have been so many more than usual. While that's probably largely in part to more people having cameras, such as security cameras and their phones always sitting nearby, it's a lot easier to document wildlife now than in the past. Still, wildlife, especially around this time of year is certainly not an uncommon sight here in the Centennial State.

outtherecolorado.com

Body of deceased climber to remain on Colorado fourteener, according to report

According to a report from CBS Denver, the body of fallen climber Kelly McDermott will remain on Capitol Peak with no future recovery efforts planned at this time. This news follows an accident that occurred while crews were attempting to recover McDermott's body on August 4 after a fatal accident involving McDermott took place on July 31. As crews made their way to his body, an "avalanche of rocks" came tumbling down, injuring multiple members of the search and rescue team. The rugged and loose terrain has continued to pose issues as search and rescue crews have attempted to form a plan to get McDermott's body off of the mountain for the past month. It has since been deemed too dangerous to continue with this effort.
COLORADO STATE
Sidney Herald

Woman tossed by bison at Custer State Park

Custer State Park reminds visitors to give bison their space after a woman was tossed by an animal on Saturday. Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for the park, said from their understanding, a couple was walking back to their cabin near the general store from a wedding at the pavilion.
ANIMALS
WSB Radio

Colorado woman played dead to survive harrowing High Country moose attack

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Boulder, Colorado, woman was severely injured but survived by playing dead when an aggressive moose attacked her Sunday in Winter Park. “I laid on (the) ground, and I just thought, ‘You know, this is really a good way to die because I’m an animal lover,” Diane Israel, 61, told KCNC-TV, recounting the unprovoked attack by the lone cow moose in Colorado’s high country.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
Centennial, CO
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
the-journal.com

Northwest Colorado wild horse roundup ends with 70% of the herd removed

Stella Trueblood stood on a platform above the corrals, her eyes quickly scanning through the dust as the wild horses were pushed through a chute toward a trailer. The mustangs that reached the semitrailer would ship out of the Sand Wash Basin forever. Trueblood and other volunteers from the Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Advocate Team – called SWAT – could save only 50 of the nearly 700 horses that were rounded up by helicopter in the high desert rangeland in far northwest Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
ANIMALS
outtherecolorado.com

Two hikers reportedly missing on trek between two Colorado mountain towns

UPDATE: An update was made on the referenced Facebook post around 10 AM on Thursday indicating that the hikers have been found and are reportedly in good health. A mountain town shuttle service is reporting that two hikers have gone missing near Crested Butte. Editor's Note: We're working on confirming...
ACCIDENTS
#Wildlife Refuge#Bison Herd Surrounds Cars#Instagram
fox5atlanta.com

'Do better': Photographer captures grizzly bear cub with discarded face mask

JACKSON, Wyo. - A wildlife photographer shared a message for tourists to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after seeing a grizzly bear cub chewing on a discarded face mask. Photographer Jonathan Kuiper visited the park earlier this summer when he encountered a mother bear and her two cubs. A video posted by Kuiper shows one of the cubs carrying a face mask in its mouth while the family moves through an open meadow.
ANIMALS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
Denver Post

Colorado mountain renamed to Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, replacing a slur

A mountain in Clear Creek County is one step closer to a new name after the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted Thursday unanimously for a change. The current Squaw Mountain could soon become Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain (pronounced mess-ta-HAY) in honor of an important translator during a time of turbulence. Mestaa’ėhehe, or Owl Woman, was an influential member of the Cheyenne tribe in the early 1800s, who bridged the divide between indigenous tribes and new settlers in Colorado before military-ordered massacres and removals.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lower Tanana could become home to a new wood bison herd

The lower Tanana River appears to have the habitat and forage where wood bison can flourish. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosted an information meeting at the Manley Hot Springs Community Hall on Monday night to discuss what it will take to reintroduce the species to the area.
