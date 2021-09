Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) retraced to the $0.196 area again on Friday. The level has become a significant support this week that the crypto has back tested several times. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter it is "super important" for the Shiba-Inu themed crypto to lower its fees if it’s going to be used to make purchases for relatively inexpensive items such as movie tickets. The official Dogecoin Twitter account responded to say it has already lowered its fees on the 1.14.4 nodes.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO